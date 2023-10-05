KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — In conjunction with its new revised Unifi fibre broadband pricing, TM has also announced a free speed upgrade for its existing Unifi subscribers. For example, Unifi 30Mbps customers will be upgraded to 100Mbps, while 300Mbps customers will be bumped up to 500Mbps. The speed upgrade is done automatically with no changes to the monthly subscription and TM aims to complete the upgrade exercise in three months.

Based on the comments we saw on social media, there are concerns that the free speed upgrade might come with a hidden contract renewal. What if there are cheaper alternatives out there and you wish to switch to other providers? Here’s what you need to know.

No Unifi contract renewal for Free Speed Upgrade unless...

During the media briefing on the new revised Unifi Fibre Broadband pricing, TM announced that all eligible Unifi customers will be automatically upgraded to the next higher internet speed at no additional cost. It clarified that there are no obligations and no service re-contract required.

The speed upgrade is applicable to both home and business users, except for those who are already on the highest 2Gbps (1Gbps + 1Gbps) fibre broadband plan and on the RM69/month Pakej Perpaduan Rahmah that offers 30Mbps.

As highlighted in the T&C, customers are entitled to be upgraded to a higher internet speed package while maintaining the same monthly commitment fee as long as the customer maintains the package subscription. It is also mentioned clearly that there’s no contract renewal and customers will still maintain the original contract before the speed upgrade activity. This means if you’re on an existing Unifi contract, you will still have to pay a penalty if you terminate before the contract ends.

If you have extra add-ons to your Unifi fibre plan, it is stated that the existing subscription to Value Added Services (VAS) will be carried forward upon the speed upgrade. These add-ons will continue to be subjected to the terms and conditions of the current existing VAS.

Take note that the upgrade is only for the fibre broadband plan. If you need a new hardware replacement such as the WiFi router, there will be a contract renewal. If you don’t want to be tied to a new contract, you could opt for a one-off payment or perhaps buy a new WiFi 6 router on your own.

The FAQ also states that the upgrade activities will take place starting October 2023 to July 2024. You will receive a notification once your plan has been upgraded.

What if you downgrade your Unifi plan?

For those who are happy with their current speed and prefer to pay less for their monthly subscription, you are able to downgrade your plan without penalty if you are no longer tied to a contract. However, TM states that any successful plan change to other Unifi Home or Unifi Business package will be subjected to a new 24-month contract renewal as well as the new terms and conditions of the new package.

To learn more, you can visit Unifi’s Free Speed Upgrade page. — SoyaCincau