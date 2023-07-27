KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 — The second edition of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event for 2023 delivers plenty of new devices to refresh the offerings from the Korean giants. Among them are the Galaxy Watch 6 series which was also joined by the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5 foldables as well as the Galaxy Tab S9 series tablets.

Galaxy Watch 6 series price, availability

Just like all the devices that were revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked event in Seoul yesterday, the Galaxy Watch 6 series will be made available in Malaysia on 18 August.

Similar to its predecessor, the new flagship smartwatch from Samsung can be obtained in two different models including the standard Galaxy Watch 6 and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic. This is how much they are going to cost in Malaysia:

• Galaxy Watch 6 Classic LTE: RM1,799 (47mm) / RM1,699 (43mm)

• Galaxy Watch 6 Classic Bluetooth: RM1,499 (47mm) / RM 1,399 (43mm)

• Galaxy Watch 6 LTE: RM1,499 (44mm) / RM1,399 (40mm)

• Galaxy Watch 6 Bluetooth: RM1,199 (44mm) / RM1,099 (40mm)

The Galaxy Watch 6 Classic can be obtained in Silver and Black while the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm is available in Graphite and Silver. For the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm, the colour options are Graphite and Gold.

Unfortunately, there is no Pro model for the Galaxy Watch 6 series though. So, outdoor enthusiasts out there have to settle for last year’s Galaxy Watch 5 Pro.

Galaxy Watch 6 pre-order perks for Malaysia

Ahead of its rollout in Malaysia next month, Samsung Online Store has already begun to accept pre-orders for the new Galaxy Watch 6 series. Pre-order customers are able to get their hands on a free Galaxy Watch6 Fabric Band, 15W PD Power Adapter and Watch Charger Cradle which is altogether valued at RM347.

In addition to that, Samsung Malaysia is also offering a 20 per cent discount on the Galaxy Buds2 series or Galaxy Watch straps to customers. You can also enjoy a 20 per cent discount on the Samsung Care+ package.

What’s new with Galaxy Watch 6 series

While the general design of the Galaxy Watch 6 series looked almost similar to its predecessor, this year’s offerings do come with a slightly larger display. According to Samsung, the differences are up to 20 per cent and there are some improvements in terms of screen resolution as well.

Still protected by sapphire glass, the Galaxy Watch 6 44mm and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic 47mm are equipped with a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED 480×480 display. On the other hand, the Galaxy Watch 6 40mm and Galaxy Watch 6 Classic features a 1.3-inch Super AMOLED 432×432 display.

These smartwatches also feature thinner bezels than their predecessors which is how they can be fitted with larger displays while still maintaining the same sleek physique. And yes, the rotating bezel is back after skipping the Galaxy Watch 5 Series although it is limited to the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic.

Another new component that Samsung has provided to the Galaxy Watch 6 series is the new Samsung Exynos W930 dual-core processor. Running at a clock speed of 1.4GHz, it is a slight upgrade over the 1.18Ghz Exynos W920 processor that was fitted into the Galaxy Watch 5 series.

Hence, don’t expect to see a massive difference in terms of performance between the 2023 and 2022 models. In addition to having 16GB built-in storage, there is also a slight boost in terms of memory as the Galaxy Watch 6 series comes with 2GB of RAM instead of 1.5GB as its two previous predecessors.

Providing the power to Galaxy Watch 6 series is a larger 425mAh battery for the 44mm and 47mm models. The smaller 40mm and 43mm variants rely on a 300mAh battery instead.

When it comes to battery life, users can expect a typical operational time of up to 40 hours when the Always On Display feature is off. If the feature is on, then the battery life would be reduced to 30 hours.

The Galaxy Watch 6 Series also mark the debut of Wear OS 4-based One UI 5 Watch operating system. Among upgrades that the new OS provides to the watch includes new sleep coaching features, personalized heart rate zones, and improved SOS functionalities. — SoyaCincau

