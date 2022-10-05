The standard Apple leather cases are premium quality though they also come with premium prices. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 5 — I’d consider one of the perks of using iPhones is the wider choices available when it came to accessories.

Trends come and go but leather or leather alternative phone cases are always popular. I had a chance to look at the latest batch of iPhone leather cases and accessories as well as premium vegan leather cases from the brand Mujjo.

Mujjo was recently acquired by Troubadour Goods but as far as availability of their phone cases is concerned, there will be no changes.

That familiar texture

Apple’s latest leather cases with MagSafe have a nice smooth sheen without an overly strong leather scent.

The shades? Umber, a warm brown shade, a deep green shade dubbed Forest Green, Ink that is a deep, dark blue that almost seems black, Midnight or Apple’s rendition of black and Orange that is, well, orange.

Apple eschews any branding on the outside and it’s very minimal, with a very thin profile that has a slightly larger bump to protect iPhone Pro cameras.

It’s fairly easy to put on and take off and what’s nice is that the support for the MagSafe standard, Apple’s own magnetic charging standard, is hidden.

You can also use MagSafe accessories such as the matching leather wallet on the back.

If you’re into a more minimalist look and don’t mind paying RM269 for the privilege, also if you’re impatient, then you can order the Apple leather range from the Apple online store or at your nearest official Apple retailer.

The diagonal pocket option on the Mujjo case is striking while also being functional. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

Quality alternative

Mujjo has been around for quite a while, providing really good quality vegan leather and for a while was one of the better alternatives if you wanted a case with pockets.

This time, you get the choice of smooth backed case, a simple standard pocket and a diagonal-style pocket.

I had a few review samples for the iPhone 14 Pro Max and the iPhone 14 (disclaimer: samples were provided for testing with no financial compensation involved).

Like the Apple cases, they were very sleek and slim with very high quality textures and without any plasticky scents that you occasionally get on cheaper PU-material cases.

The Mujjo cases without pockets work great with MagSafe accessories. — Picture by Erna Mahyuni

An extra you don’t get with Apple cases is that Mujjo has machined-metal buttons that go over the standard buttons that adds extra clickiness as well as protection.

At least dust or moisture won’t get into whatever crevices are around iPhone buttons.

If you’re the type who mashes your buttons more you would appreciate the extra protection but it does take some getting used to.

The stitching on the leather pockets is also very clean but that pocket there means you won’t be able to use most MagSafe accessories but you can still put it on a standard wireless charger.

As for shade preferences, at the moment the new iPhone 14 and 14 Pro cases come in black, Monaco Blue and tan.

You can see the latest cases from Mujjo here with pricing starting from RM293.