KUALA LUMPUR, June 28 ― Samsung in South Korea launched special edition accessories before, like the Pokemon one that was sold out in just a few minutes. This time, it announced a collaboration with Starbucks ― also only available in South Korea. And one of its accessories caught some attention: the latte art case for the Galaxy Buds 2.

The buds case is in the shape of a small white mug with a handle and fake latte art on top. If you flick the top up, you would be able to reveal the buds inside. The mug itself has Starbucks’ iconic green logo.

As a person who enjoys coffee and likes going to Starbucks every once in a while to get herself a soy latte with a caramel drizzle, this case greatly appeals to me. But I can’t help but to agree with The Verge when they pointed out how large and impractical the case actually is. I can’t imagine putting the entire clump into my pockets like how I would with caseless buds. But if the case is cute enough, I’d find a way to live with it.

If you’re not too big of a fan of the mug case, there’s a case with a more simplistic design — a dark green one with the Starbucks logo. I also imagine that you would be able to slip it into your pockets easier.

The Samsung x Starbucks collaboration will also launch cases for the Galaxy S22, S22+, S22 Ultra, and the Galaxy Buds 2. Samsung mentions that all of its Starbucks-themed accessories are made with eco-friendly materials.

As of now, there isn’t a price list yet for the items until it goes on sale later today. And they’re also exclusive to South Korea, not anywhere else. But if they’re as popular as the Pokemon ones before, you won’t be able to get your hands on them unless you really fight for them online. And I know a few die-hard Starbucks fans — they’re ruthless. ― SoyaCincau