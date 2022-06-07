CUPERTINO, June 7 — And so the trend continues. With the next update to its iPadOS operating system, freshly unveiled at the WWDC 2022 developers’ conference, Apple’s tablet will be able to act more than ever like a touchscreen alternative to the firm’s laptops.

As it evolves, Apple’s tablet is gradually turning into a veritable touchscreen computer. This is especially true for the iPad Pro and Air, which have an integrated M1 chip that already offers exceptional performance. But the iPad, which is now the most versatile product in Apple’s catalogue, is now set to be equipped with an operating system that’s closer than ever to macOS. This will provide a user experience comparable to that of a computer.

The upcoming iPadOS (16) will offer a new multitasking experience, completely revamped thanks to the Stage Manager feature. This is the name given to the brand-new multitasking interface, with several overlapping windows. Up to eight applications can be open at the same time. This interface will be identical to the one featuring in the upcoming macOS Ventura, for Mac computers. It will let users switch quickly and easily between different tasks for a much more flexible experience. Finally, Stage Manager brings full external display support with resolutions of up to 6K.

However, the new-gen iPad is not necessarily a very economical alternative to a Mac. The iPad Air is currently available from US$749 (RM3,290) with 256 GB of storage, and that’s not including an Apple Pencil stylus or a keyboard. A 12.9-inch iPad Pro is even more expensive. In comparison, a MacBook Air starts from US$999 for the most basic version (M1 chip), or from US$1,199 for the new version with M2 chip.

Elsewhere at WWDC 2022, Apple unveiled the major new features coming in macOS Ventura, iOS 16 and watchOS 9, also expected in the fall. — ETX Studio