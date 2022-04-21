Earth Day: Meta launches a new environmental initiative

Meta has launched fundraising on Reels. ― Picture courtesy of Meta

SAN FRANCISCO, April 21 ― Earth Day is a good occasion for social networks to step up their environmental promises. And Meta is doing just that. The group announced the launch of a new feature aimed at making it easier to fundraise using the Reels format. The feature can be used by creators on Instagram as well as on Facebook.

Doing good is still fashionable on social networks. On the occasion of Earth Day, the Meta group, formerly Facebook, is launching a new option for its Reels format. The new tool is designed to boost fundraising for more than 1.5 million nonprofits working for the environment while also promoting the company's format created to compete with TikTok.

This feature will roll out in more than 30 countries this week. Some content creators are already using it for causes related to climate change awareness and sustainability including Lil Dicky (Dave Burd), Maggie Baird and Zyahna Bryant.

More than US$150 million has been raised for environmental causes thanks to 4 million people since November 2015, when fundraising options were first launched on Meta Group platforms.

In addition to the launch, Instagram has partnered with illustrator Ping Zhu to unveil new stickers for use in Instagram stories.

Messenger users will also be able to discover a new series of 3D Avatar stickers and new effects to raise awareness about climate change. ― ETX Studio