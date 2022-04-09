Enhanced Touch ‘n Go card with eWallet reload leaked, here’s how it works

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

APRIL 9 — Touch ‘n Go (TNG) has been promising to launch a new TNG card feature that will allow reloads via smartphones. Despite rolling out Touch ‘n Go eWallet, the physical card is still widely used for toll payments, parking, and public transport, and you still need to perform manual reloads at physical kiosks or over the counter. Now it looks like TNG is about to launch their new NFC-enabled TNG Card very soon as four videos of it were uploaded to their YouTube channel.

The new card is simply called Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card and it gets a new clean look with an NFC icon on the top corner. As mentioned by Touch ‘n Go Group CEO Effendy Shahul Hamid previously, users will need to purchase a new card to enjoy this eWallet reload feature. Even with this new card, it still has its own physical card balance which is separate from your TNG eWallet.

Based on the video, users can order the Enhanced Touch ‘n Go Card directly from the TNG eWallet app just like ordering an RFID Tag. From the looks of it, the card will cost RM10 excluding shipping fees.

Once you’ve received the physical card, you will need to link the Enhanced TNG Card to your eWallet. This will allow you to view the card’s actual balance and perform reloads. To perform the actual reload, you would need to “top-up” using your eWallet balance and place the Enhanced TNG Card at the back of your phone for 5 seconds.

The NFC top-up feature will require an NFC-enabled smartphone and the video has shown that it will work for both iOS and Android. Essentially, your smartphone is now your portable TNG reload kiosk and you can reload anywhere with zero fees.

At the time of writing, TNG has pulled down the videos but we reckon that the launch should be around the corner. In January 2022, TNG Digital CEO Ignatius Ong mentioned that the new TNG Card with eWallet top-up feature is launching in the “coming weeks” but he has left the company last month before the card was released to the public.

Besides the Enhanced TNG card, the company is also introducing its Visa prepaid card this year and it is expected to be linked directly to the eWallet, similar to BigPay and Maybank MAE. In the past weeks, the company has been actively rolling out new features such as GoPinjam, a digital personal loan product, as well as the ability to transfer funds instantly to other bank accounts via DuitNow. — soyacincau