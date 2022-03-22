Are 'stories' coming soon to TikTok?

TikTok has not yet indicated when the story format will be officially rolled out to all users worldwide. ― Shutterstock pic

SHANGHAI, March 22 ― You may soon be able to post stories on your TikTok account. The Chinese social network is looking to add this format, which is familiar to Snapchat and Instagram users. Launched in the form of a test, the story format is now available for a larger number of users.

TikTok is continuing to test its story format. The social network known for short-form video hasn't shelved its project of launching stories on its platform. Called TikTok Stories, the new feature has been rolled out to more users, though still in the form of a test, according to information from TechCrunch. In August 2021, TikTok unveiled this new project just as Twitter was ending its own version of the story format, called “Fleets.”

“Currently, we're expanding a pilot test, which provides creators with additional formats to bring their creative ideas to life for the TikTok community,” a TikTok spokesperson told TechCrunch.

While the test is not available for all TikTok users, some accounts in the United States, the United Kingdom and France have reported having access to this new feature. Several users have published videos to react to this new feature on the platform.

Just like on Instagram and Snapchat, TikTok Stories will only last 24 hours before automatically deleting. While such content will be ephemeral, it will appear in the “For You” page, TechCrunch revealed. Users will also be able to click on an account's profile picture to view their story. A blue border will appear around the profile picture if the user has published content in a story.

Unlike with Meta's social network, creators will not be able to know the exact names of the accounts that have viewed the story but only the number of views. Subscribers will be allowed to like and leave a public comment on the story.

In creative terms, creators will be able to use filters, music and effects to edit their story. ― ETX Studio