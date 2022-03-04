Twitter is developing a tab for podcasts

A new ‘Podcast’ tab could be proposed in the Twitter menu. — Picture from Twitter via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 4 — Are you a fan of podcasts? Twitter wants to make your life easier. Now the social network is jumping on the bandwagon of this growing market. Twitter is expected to soon unveil a new tab dedicated to the audio format, which has been in vogue in recent years. It could be a smart move by the firm to provide a wider range of options for users while taking advantage of this booming trend. Let’s take a look.

Podcasts could soon occupy a prominent place on Twitter. The social network is in the process of developing a new tab to group podcasts on its platform. This is what developers Alessandro Paluzzi and Jane Manchun Wong have revealed. On Twitter, they shared screenshots of what could be the future menu of Twitter. Represented by the pictogram of a microphone, a new Podcasts tab appears both in the side menu and at the bottom of the screen.

It’s yet another sign that reaffirms Twitter’s intention to make a name for itself in the world of podcasts. For the moment, the social network has not officially confirmed either this discovery or the type of content that will be available in this new tab.

Back in January, Twitter hinted at its turn towards more audio on its platform. The social network announced then the possibility to record discussions broadcast in Twitter Spaces, the 100 per cent audio rooms on Twitter. A function that now allows you to listen to the exchanges after their live broadcast on the platform. In short, a system of replays with the style of a podcast.

Twitter is not the only social network that wants to ride the podcast wave. LinkedIn, the professional social network, has also announced the launch of LinkedIn Podcast Network, a series of podcasts about the world of work that will be broadcast on its platform. — ETX Studio