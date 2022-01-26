iPhone photography inspiration for your CNY Insta-snaps

Louis Gan captured the love for his hometown in his pictures. — Picture via Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 26 — Another year, another Lunar New Year celebration for the Chinese community in Malaysia and what better way to document those memories than with your phone?

Here’s a selection of photos taken by some very talented Malaysian photographers for you to get some ideas this Chinese New Year.

Hometown love

Photographer Louis Gan took a series of photos of his hometown Klang, paying homage to the town’s history and heritage.

With the iPhone 13 Pro he took advantage of the Night Mode and Ultra Wide Angle features to capture, in essence, his love letter to the town.

Annice Lyn made her way to Petaling Street and the much beloved Sin Sze Si temple. — Picture via Apple

Chinatown memories

Trained in architecture, Annice Lyn finds inspiration from architectural aspects of what she sees around her.

For her, she considers the “heart” of photography to be “capturing the present while preserving the past.”

She took her iPhone 13 Pro to Kuala Lumpur’s Chinatown and stopped by Sin Sze Si temple, a cultural centre for the city’s Chinese community.

The beauty of a phone instead of a DSLR meant she could take photos unobtrusively.

Sher Reen Lim found inspiration in tradition for her iPhone snaps. — Picture via Apple

Food is love

For Sher Reen Lim, she found inspiration while biscuit shopping and visiting Fung Wong Biscuits that recently opened a kopitiam-style outlet right in the heart of Chinatown.

Lim and her family found comfort revisiting rituals that were put on hold during the last two years because of the pandemic.

Ahady Rezan captured the energy and vibrance of Chinese lion dances. — Picture via Apple

Traditional cheer

Graphic designer and photographer Ahady Rezan captured his love for lion dances by heading to Central Market to see one being performed by the Universiti Malaya Lion Dance troupe.

Ahady said, “I had a chat with the troupe members and they said it was their first time performing at Central Market, and they were happy to have the chance to perform at such a nostalgic venue.”

He also came across another lion dance just outside Chinatown inside the marketplace, and was pleasantly surprised to find four young Indian men performing under the lion costumes.

“This shows how beautiful our multi-racial country is,” he said.

