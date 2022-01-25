Can this dating app help put an end to the phenomenon of being 'ghosted'?

Dating app Snack is a mix between TikTok and Tinder. ― Picture courtesy of Snack

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 25 ― Looking for love but can't stand being ghosted? This dating application may have the solution for you. On this platform, not answering could turn you into a real ghost... We explain.

Have you ever been “ghosted” on Tinder, Bumble or any other dating app? Many men and women looking for love have experienced this unpleasant practice. It means not getting any response from the person you're talking to from one day to the next, for no apparent reason. And the Snack app has decided to combat this behaviour. This dating app, aimed at Generation Z, has launched a new function for this purpose. From now on, users who suddenly and too often ignore messages from a “match” will see the visibility of their profile reduced on the application.

For Snack, this system will help people remember to use good manners and will bring more respect to the online dating world.

Launched in 2021, dating app Snack describes itself as a mix between TikTok and Tinder. The platform allows people to approach potential new acquaintances through short videos, in a vertical stream, as popularised by the Chinese social network. For now, the Snack app is only available for download on the App Store. ― ETX Studio