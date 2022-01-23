The first demonstration of Wi-Fi 7 has left us breathless

The next generation of Wi-Fi promises record speeds. — Shutterstock pic via ETX Studio

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

JAN 23 — Wi-Fi 7 will offer speeds that are 2.4 times faster than Wi-Fi 6 and will reduce latency by transmitting the signal over more bands, thus avoiding interference. According to MediaTek, Wi-Fi 7 could simply replace the traditional wired Ethernet connection for good and become the nerve centre of tomorrow's home and business networks.

Wi-Fi 7 could be the answer for satisfying the growing needs of internet users, whether it concerns video calls, teleconferencing, streaming in 8K, online video games or virtual or augmented reality applications. The first Wi-Fi 7-compatible products should arrive on the market by the end of 2023.Taiwanese manufacturer MediaTek announced that it has carried out the very first demonstration of Wi-Fi 7 technology. It enabled connection speeds that had never before been achieved and a very low latency in data transmission. — ETX Studio