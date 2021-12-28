Samsung Malaysia set to launch the Galaxy S21 FE on Jan 5

The local launch event in Kuala Lumpur is taking place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 during the evening. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 28 ― Samsung Malaysia is kicking off 2022 with a brand new Galaxy smartphone next Wednesday. As speculated in the past few weeks, this is highly likely to be the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy S21 FE (Fan Edition).

The local launch event in Kuala Lumpur is taking place on Wednesday, January 5, 2022 during the evening. The invite image shows four colours that match the Galaxy S21 FE’s colour options namely Olive, Graphite, White and Lavender. It is likely that Galaxy S21 FE pre-orders would start shortly after the event and Malaysians could get the device as early as the following week.

In Europe, the S21 FE with 128GB storage is going for €749 (about RM3,548) while the 256GB version is priced at €819 (about RM3,879). Do expect Malaysian pricing to be significantly lower. As a comparison, the Galaxy S20 FE 256GB 5G was released in September 2020 for RM3,399.

The Galaxy S21 FE is essentially the budget flagship option of the Galaxy S21 series. It is expected to come with a 6.4″ Full HD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it will run on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. In the camera department, it will feature a triple-camera setup consisting of a 12MP main camera, 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens and an 8MP telephoto camera. The device still has a punch-hole which houses a 32MP selfie shooter.

Powering the device is a 4,500mAh battery which is similar to the Galaxy S20 FE and it will support 25W fast wired charging as well as 15W fast wireless charging. The device is likely to come with Android 12 out of the box with Samsung’s latest One UI 4 skin. As you would expect from a flagship Samsung device, it will support Samsung Pay as well as IP68-rated dust and water resistance. ― SoyaCincau