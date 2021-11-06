This is the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra and it’s essentially a Galaxy Note with an S Pen

While Samsung has started using an under-display selfie camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the new S22 Ultra still uses a centre-aligned punch-hole for its front camera. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 6 ― The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be revealed in a couple of months and the new top-of-the-line S22 Ultra is expected to be the Galaxy Note replacement that fans have been waiting for. YouTuber Jon Prosser of Front page Tech has obtained photos of the upcoming Galaxy S22 Ultra and it confirms what we’ve been expecting from the new Samsung flagship.

In terms of design, the front of the Galaxy S22 Ultra looks like a typical Samsung with dual-curved corners and flat top and bottom edges. While Samsung has started using an under-display selfie camera for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, the new S22 Ultra still uses a centre-aligned punch-hole for its front camera.

When you look at the back, you’ll find a new quad-camera array with 5 elements sticking out with its own circular bump. This camera bump design could raise some durability concerns for those who are planning on using the device naked without a case. If you look closely at the bottom left corner, Samsung appears to be retaining a periscope camera lens system.

The star of the show is the S Pen which can be stowed in its dedicated silo. Since early this year, Samsung has tried to incorporate the S Pen across its flagship smartphone range and they have skipped the Galaxy Note series altogether. While the Galaxy S21 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 3 support the S Pen, the stylus was sold separately and you’ll have to buy a bulky case just to keep it when it is not in use. From what we’re seeing here, it seems that Samsung is merging its Galaxy Note and Galaxy S series into a single flagship lineup.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is speculated to feature a 6.8″ AMOLED Quad HD+ with a 120Hz refresh rate. In the camera department, the device is expected to have a 108MP main camera, a 10MP 10x telephoto camera, a 10MP 3x telephoto camera, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle shooter. Despite having an S Pen, the device is said to feature a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 45W fast charging via USB-C. As part of Samsung’s ongoing sustainability effort, the charger will be sold separately.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 series is expected to be announced in mid-February 2022 before Mobile World Congress 2022. Before that, word has it that Samsung will release the anticipated Galaxy S21 FE in January. ― SoyaCincau