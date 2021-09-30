'Fortnite' is programming a series of global concerts

Fortnite will launch the ‘Soundwave Series’ on October 1, 2021. ― AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 30 ― Get ready to do some (more) dancing on Fortnite! The hit video game is inviting us to a series of virtual concerts featuring global artists, kicking off at the beginning of October. On the programme are Mohamed Hamaki, Gen Hoshino and Tones And I.

Fortnite made headlines during the pandemic lockdowns by offering concerts with global stars such as Ariana Grande and Travis Scott on its platform. Now with its Soundwave Series, the popular video game has indicated that it still believes in the concept of virtual concerts.

Epic Games has just announced the launch of the new musical feature with a first performance by Egyptian singer Mohamed Hamaki. Internet users will be able to see the artist perform his hit song Leilt Elomr starting at October 1, 2 pm EST. The concert will be available for 48 hours non-stop.

Epic Games noted that each artist and concert will provide a unique and different experience on the platform. Players will be able to watch the performances in a variety of ways, including through entering the “HAMAKI'S MUSICAL SHOW” playlist and will be able to enjoy Picture-in-Picture in Battle Royale mode, which will be available at a certain point during the event and can be accessed from the settings.

Other artists such as Australian singer Tones And I, Brazilian rapper Emicida, Japanese producer and performer Gen Hoshino as well as French singer Aya Nakamura will also give concerts, details of which will be announced soon. ― ETX Studio