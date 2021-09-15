iPhone 13 Malaysian pricing revealed, pre-order starts on Oct 1

Similar to the previous generation, there are a total of 4 models which include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. — Picture courtesy of Apple via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 15 — Apple has just announced the iPhone 13 series and the official Malaysian pricing has been revealed.

The devices will be available for pre-order in Malaysia from October 1, with stocks available on October 8, 2021.

Similar to the previous generation, there are a total of 4 models which include the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Finally, Apple is offering a minimum of 128GB of storage as standard across the range and it still retains the same starting price of RM3,399 for the base iPhone 13 mini model. In fact, the starting prices for all four models are the same as the iPhone 12 series. For the Pro lineup, there’s now a whopping 1TB option which is the largest storage to be offered on an iPhone.

Below is the full price list for the new iPhone 13 series in Malaysia:

5.4″ iPhone 13 mini

128GB — RM3,399

256GB — RM3,899

512GB — RM4,799

6.1″ iPhone 13

128GB — RM3,899

256GB — RM4,399

512GB — RM5,299

The iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 comes in 5 colours — Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight and Red.

6.1″ iPhone 13 Pro

128GB — RM4,899

256GB — RM5,399

512GB — RM6,299

1TB — RM7,199

6.7″ iPhone 13 Pro Max

128GB — RM5,299

256GB — RM5,799

512GB — RM6,699

1TB — RM7,599

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are offered in Sierra Blue, Silver, Gold and Graphite. The pricing for each storage option remains unchanged from its predecessor. For users that need the most storage possible on their iPhone, the 1TB option costs RM900 more than the 512GB model.

As a comparison, the price difference between the 512GB and 1TB storage option for the iPad Pro is double at RM1,800. However, it is worth noting that Apple provides twice the amount of RAM with 16GB for the iPad Pro with 1TB storage and above.

This is one of the fastest local iPhone releases yet with Apple opening pre-orders for the entire range in Malaysia two weeks after first wave countries such as the US, the UK, Australia and Singapore. For more info, you can check out the official iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro pages. — SoyaCincau