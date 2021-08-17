Asus-made phone beats both iPhone and Samsung in DxOMark camera rankings

According to DxOMark, the Snapdragon phone scored 133 points, putting it higher than the likes of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. ― SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 17 ― Remember the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders? It’s Qualcomm’s own smartphone that’s made by Asus in a partnership between the two. Well, the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders has just gotten its DxOMark mobile camera test results, and it’s actually pretty good.

According to DxOMark, the Snapdragon phone scored 133 points, putting it higher than the likes of the Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max, OnePlus 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G. It’s also now the highest ranked non-Chinese smartphone on the DxOMark camera charts. Broken down, DxOMark awarded 142 points for photos, 111 points for videos and 74 points for zoom to the Qualcomm-branded device.

The benchmark also pointed out that the Snapdragon phone has a pretty good and accurate autofocus, while its viewfinder preview is also good at showing you the shot you’ll be getting. DxOMark went on to highlight its dynamic range even in low light situations too. As for video, the Asus-made phone gets good marks thanks to its good autofocus and accurate white balance and noise in videos.

However, DxOMark wasn’t without their complaints either. Among the negatives they found include low local contrast in high-contrast scenes as well as the occasional loss of texture and visible artifacting. They also weren’t fans of the inaccurate colour rending and pink cast that happens sometimes.

Videos in low light situations meanwhile suffered from a low level of detail too. They also noted that the ultra-wide camera on the device doesn’t have the widest field-of view, though can still perform in regards to exposure and dynamic range. Meanwhile, the Snapdragon phone did a good job when it comes to stabilisation, but occasionally saw dips in sharpness when recording and walking in low light.

Incidentally, we currently have a Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders in the SoyaCincau office for review too. Stay tuned for a full review of the device coming soon. In the meantime, you can check out DxOMark’s camera benchmark of the Smartphone for Snapdragon Insiders on their website. ― SoyaCincau