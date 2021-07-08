Alleged image of iPhone 13 Pro case shows a much larger camera module

From the image, we can guess that the iPhone 12 Pro is at least about the same size as the upcoming 13 Pro. ― SoyaCincau pic

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, July 8 ― An image shared by a Weibo account shows an iPhone 12 Pro in a case that is allegedly designed for the upcoming iPhone 13 Pro. The case looks like it has a much larger space for the phone’s camera bump.

From the image, we can guess that the iPhone 12 Pro is at least about the same size as the upcoming 13 Pro. And according to a picture of alleged dummy models, the 13 Pro also showed a larger camera bump — which checks out.

iPhone 13 and 13 Pro dummies. All 4 sizes still in the running. Camera module placement changed on the regular 13s. Pro Max looks slightly larger pic.twitter.com/RqxNiOfBnb — Sonny Dickson (@SonnyDickson) June 23, 2021

However, it’s noted that we should take this information with a grain of salt. Case makers have based their initial case designs for upcoming iPhones purely based off leaks and rumours, so it might not be an accurate representation of the 13 Pro’s camera module size.

In a follow up post about the iPhone 13 Pro case, Twitter user DuanRui also posted the pictures for the alleged iPhone 13 Max case. The case showed a slightly larger camera module — it the size change isn’t as dramatic as for the 13 Pro.

The iPhone 13 is also rumoured to have stronger magnets on the rear of the phone as an upgrade to the MagSafe system. Another possibility is that the new iPhone could come with reverse wireless charging too.

The new line of iPhones will likely be announced in its usual September release window. But Apple has yet to confirm that it will be out by then. ― SoyaCincau