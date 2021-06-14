One of the best wireless earbuds with noise cancellation is proudly made in Malaysia

Sony’s WF-1000XM4 — Picture via SoyaCincau

Follow us on Instagram and subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates.

KUALA LUMPUR, June 14 — Sony has recently announced the WF-1000XM4, the successor to the popular WF-1000XM3 which is one of the best true wireless earbuds with active noise cancellations. However, did you know that the new WF-1000XM4 earbuds are actually made right here in Malaysia?

Sony has been making most of its popular audio products in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Aaron is Loud and Wireless via SoyaCincau

In case you didn’t know, Sony has been making most of its popular audio products in Malaysia including the WF-1000XM3, WH-1000XM3 and WH-1000XM4 (Yeah, I know. Sony sucks when it comes to naming their products). The latest model is no exception and you can see MALAYSIA printed on each earbud next to the “left” and “right” labels.

In fact, the Sony factory in Penang has been a key manufacturing plant for Sony’s noise-cancelling headphones for the global market. It has been reported that Sony even has an R&D team that handles Sony’s MDR models as well as key components for its audio products. The Sony Electronics Malaysia plant in Prai had started operations in 1973 and has made about 100 audio products including headphones, digital music players, Walkman, soundbars and audio systems.

What’s new with Sony WF-1000XM4?

The Sony WF-1000XM4 is officially priced at RM1,099 in Malaysia. — Picture via SoyaCincau

To recap, the Sony WF-1000XM4 is officially priced at RM1,099 in Malaysia and they are available for pre-order on the official Sony Store, Lazada and Shopee. As a pre-order promo, they are offering a Qi wireless charging pad worth RM339 while stocks last.

The XM4 boasts better active noise cancellation with its new V1 chip and it features an improved 6mm driver which can generate high-precision cancellation signal to the low-frequency range.

For a better fit, Sony has included foam-based earbud tips which come in various sizes. — Picture via SoyaCincau

In addition, it also supports LDAC codec, DSEE Extreme upscaling and Hi-Res Audio Wireless. For a better fit, Sony has included foam-based earbud tips which come in various sizes.

Battery life has gotten a huge boost as well with up to 8 hours of use with ANC turned on and you can get another 16 hours’ worth of charge from the case which is now smaller.

For clearer voice calls, Sony has added a bone conduction sensor in addition to beamforming mics. — Picture via SoyaCincau

For clearer voice calls, Sony has added a bone conduction sensor in addition to beamforming mics. Based on early reviews, the microphone performance doesn’t seem to be that great.

To keep up with the times, the new WF-1000XM4 now comes with IPX4-rated splash and sweat resistance and they have finally added wireless charging support. Sony has also gone with a new plastic-free packaging as part of its sustainability efforts. You can learn more about new earbuds in our announcement post.

Sony is moving its audio equipment production

You’ve probably heard the news that Sony will shut down its factory in Penang by the end of March 2022 but that doesn’t mean we won’t see future Made-in-Malaysia Sony audio products. The Japanese company is consolidating its manufacturing operations by moving its headphones and home audio equipment production to Bangi, Selangor where Sony currently makes its TVs. — SoyaCincau