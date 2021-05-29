The wearables market takes off, with Apple still in the lead

Global wearable sales have never been so high. — Istock pic via ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, May 29 — Wearables shipments topped 104 million units worldwide in the first quarter of 2021, according to figures from IDC. That represents a 34.4 per cent increase on Q1 2020.

With its range of Apple Watch and AirPods products, the Cupertino tech giant continues to rule over the wearables market with 30.1 million unit shipments and a market share of 28.8 per cent in Q1 2021. Next comes Samsung (11.8M, 11.3 per cent), followed by Xiaomi (10.2M, 9.7 per cent) and Huawei (8.6M, 8.2 per cent). In fifth place comes the India-based consumer electronics brand BoAt (3M, 2.9 per cent).

Shipments of wearables topped 444 million units in 2020, setting a new record. IDC forecasts that the wearables market should continue to grow, achieving total shipments of over 630 million units in 2024. — ETX Studio