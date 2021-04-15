Acer updates Nitro gaming line with new laptop, monitor

The Acer Nitro 5 comes in six variants, to be released across three different phases in Malaysia. — Picture courtesy of Acer

KUALA LUMPUR, April 15 — Acer announced new additions to its Nitro gaming line with the Nitro 5 laptop as well as the Nitro QG241YP monitor.

The Nitro laptop range is primarily targeted at buyers looking for mid-tier level gaming at reasonable prices.

Power and value

Powering the Nitro 5 is an AMD Ryzen 5900 HX processor and as for graphic processor options, you get a few configuration options with the highest-tier being the Nvidia Geforce RTX 3080.

You also get two PCIe slots, as well as two slots for 3200MHz DDR4 memory with support for up to 32GB of RAM.

The 15.6-inch display has a 165Hz refresh rate at QHD resolution but if you want a faster refresh rate, you can bump it up to 360Hz but only at FHD resolution. You also get 3ms response time.

You’ll also get fairly narrow bezels (7.02mm) around the display, giving it an 80 per cent screen-to-body ratio.

Acer also added Wi-Fi 6 and the Killer E2600 Ethernet controller for fasting internet speeds whether wired or wireless.

Cooling-wise, the Nitro 5 comes with dual fans and four exhaust vents, along with Acer’s CoolBoost and NitroSense software to monitor fan speed and keep temperatures optimal for gaming.

Six choices

There will be six variants of the Nitro 5 released in three phases that can be pre-ordered on the Acer official online store, with different pre-order bonuses according to phase.

Buyers will also be in the running to win a #CreateYourDreamSpace custom space makeover by Woody Lab worth up to RM21,000.

Phase 1: 14-16 April 2021

Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen R5 and Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD

RM3,699

Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen R7 and Nvidia Geforce GTX 1650

8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD

RM4,199

Phase 2: 27-29 April 2021

Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen R7 and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3060

8GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD

RM4,899

Phase 3: 10-12 May 2021

Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen R7 and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 144Hz FHD

RM5,799

Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen R7 and Nvidia Geforce RTX 3070

16GB RAM, 512GB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD 2k IPS

RM6,399

Acer Nitro 5 with AMD Ryzen R9 and Nvidia Geforce RTX 30800

16GB RAM, 1TB PCIe SSD, 15.6-inch 165Hz QHD 2k IPS

RM8,999

Gaming-optimised

As for the Acer Nitro QG241YP monitor, it offers a 23.8-inch display with a 1ms response time and 165Hz refresh rate.

The monitor also comes with Acer’s black boost technology for better colour reproduction and tweaks to help reduce eye strain.

It is already available on Acer official online stores and authorised resellers for RM749, though Acer is running a promotion from 14-16 April where you can buy the monitor for RM699.

Preorders and purchases can be made from the following Acer online stores:

