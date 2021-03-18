YouTube is trying to compete with Tiktok with its beta Shorts feature

The beta version of YouTube Shorts has been launched on YouTube’s app (iOS, Android), and it has already shown up on the app in Malaysia. — SoyaCincau pic

Subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on news you need to know.

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The beta version of YouTube Shorts has been launched on YouTube’s app (iOS, Android), and it has already shown up on the app in Malaysia. But as it’s still a beta feature, a lot of the expected features are still missing.

I found the YouTube Shorts section on the app by scrolling down on the homepage. From there, you can swipe through the recommended Shorts and pick out a Short to watch. And very much like TikTok, you can swipe down for an “endless” scroll of Shorts.

You can react to them by liking, disliking, commenting, sharing, or reporting the Shorts if you need to. However, there is no option (for me, personally) to actually post or create any of your own Shorts.

The privilege is most likely only given to a chosen few, but if you still wanted to get your shorts out there you could upload vertical videos using the #Shorts hashtag in the title or description. YouTube will be testing and curating the featured Shorts.

“We’ll continue to add more features and expand to more countries in the coming months as we learn from you and listen to your feedback,” said YouTube.

The current content I’ve noticed is also just mostly just videos from TikTok. Anthony Youn, MD has a massive following on TikTok, so he’s not exactly giving YouTube Shorts original content.

According to YouTube, Shorts will allow users to post content that’s 60 seconds or less, or 15 seconds or less with its Shorts camera. YouTube Shorts is also “testing out” regular TikTok features like the ability to stitch several clips together, speed controls, a timer and countdown, and the ability to make content with music.

YouTube Shorts will have “millions of songs available from 250 labels and publishers”. But the announcement was just for its US launch, so the same songs might be available to other countries like Malaysia.

“We’ll continue to roll out more creation tools and easier ways to watch short videos on YouTube as we listen to your feedback,” wrote YouTube.

YouTube is also aiming to add a shopping feature in their application. The shopping feature will create a unique way for users to buy and sell products on the video sharing platform. — SoyaCincau