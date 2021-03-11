The Apple Watch is still number one in the smartwatch market

Almost 85 million smartwatches shipped worldwide in 2020. ― Getty Images/ETX Studio

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11 ― Shipments in the smartwatch market grew by just 1.5 per cent in 2020, impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and associated restrictions, according to research from Counterpoint. In this fragile context, Apple maintains its position as market leader, further increasing its lead over competitors.

Around 85 million smartwatches shipped worldwide in 2020, 40 per cent of which were Apple Watch models, or 33.9 million units, up from 28.4 million in 2019. While shipments as a whole only grew by 1.5 per cent, Apple Watch shipments grew by 19 per cent.

Apple now has a 40 per cent market share, far ahead of Samsung (10 per cent), Huawei (8 per cent) and Fitbit (7 per cent). Note that the success of the Apple Watch also appears to be pulling prices upwards. The 2020 trend indicates that average selling prices appear to be on the rise, with the premium US$300+ (RM1,238) segments seeing growth of 8 points, from 36 per cent to 44 per cent of market share in the space of a year. ― ETX Studio