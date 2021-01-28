Report: 218 billion mobile app downloads in 2020

Over 218 billion mobile apps were downloaded worldwide in 2020. — Istock pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan 28 — In 2020, web users around the world downloaded 218 billion mobile applications on their smartphones, a figure that’s up 7 per cent on last year, setting a new record, according to data from App Annie’s “State of Mobile 2021” report.

China alone accounts for 44 per cent of this activity.

Mobile application downloads in China alone stand at 96.2 billion for 2020, ahead of India (24.2 billion), the US (13.3 billion) and Brazil (10.1 billion).

According to the App Annie report, mobile users in France downloaded 2.15 billion applications last year, beating Italy (1.7 billion) and Spain (1.4 billion), but not the UK (2.4 billion) or Germany (2.2 billion).

The world’s most downloaded apps of 2020 were TikTok, Facebook, WhatsApp and Zoom. — AFP-Relaxnews