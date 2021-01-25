Cyberpunk 2077 gets major 1.1 update, promises fix but bugs persist (VIDEO)

The highly anticipated open world game, set in a dystopian future, was notoriously buggy and plagued by issues when it launched back in December 2020. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 25 — Remember Cyberpunk 2077? Its developer CD Projekt Red has announced that it has released version 1.1, the game’s first big update that aims to fix many of its annoying bugs. The update is available for download across all platforms the game is released on including PC, PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox One and Stadia.

Worst of all it was practically unplayable on older consoles. The problem was so serious that Sony had to remove the game the PlayStation Store as many gamers expressed their frustration and unhappiness with the game. The console maker offered a full refund for the game on 17 December. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 still has not returned to the store.

"Oh, hey! The new version 1.1 of Cyberpunk 2077 is out! Let's see what they fixed!"



30 SECONDS LATER!

The developer tweeted that the latest update is focused on various stability improvements and bug fixes. According to the patch notes, most of the fixes pertain to missions that had game breaking glitches that prevented players from progressing further into the game.

CD Projekt Red detailed there are several improvements for the console version of the game. It stated that the patch will fix various crashes on the base model PS4 and offers performance optimisation of crowds on the PS4 Pro and PS5. As for the Xbox One version, the patch is said to improve memory optimisation in several areas.

As for the PC version of the game, the latest patch is said to fix game startup crashes that occur when loading cache on Nvidia graphics cards. It also notes that gamers with the Steam version of the game can now obtain achievements while in offline mode. It notes that offline modes needs to be enabled before starting the game.

The studio has already announced that it is working on another major patch following the release of version 1.1, and it is set to arrive several weeks after the current patch. CD Projekt Red also said it will release a free update to optimise the game for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in the second half of 2021.

For the full list of changes made to the game, go to CD Projekt Red’s website.

Serious bugs introduced

That being said, several gamers have reported that the v1.1 patch actually made the game worse. One of the worse cases was reported by PS5 gamer @comtar who said the patch broke the game for him/her. Unfortunately, this newly introduced game-breaking bug cannot be corrected by skipping the call, dying, reloading or loading another save file.

Patch 1.1 is out on PC, consoles and Stadia!



In this update, which lays the groundwork for the upcoming patches, we focused on various stability improvements and bugfixes.



List of changes: https://t.co/NlSEKjsax7 pic.twitter.com/WjLcD0SaZk — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) January 22, 2021

Perhaps even more worrying is the fact that several gamers on CD Projekt Red’s forum commented that the game fails to start after being patched. One member is even resorting to rolling back to an earlier version of the game.

It seems that this particular problem might be unique to the PC version of the game. Several members on the forum suggested removing any mods installed and later verify the integrity of their save game files before running it again.

From the sound of things, developer CD Projekt Red still has plenty of fires to put out. Hopefully, they will be able to resolve the above mentioned problems in their next patch. — SoyaCincau