Oppo Reno 5 series is coming soon to Malaysia, here’s a first look

Oppo’s brand new Reno 5 series will come in two colour options ― Galactic Silver and Starry Black. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 29 ― Oppo appears to be kicking off 2021 with a brand new Reno 5 series. This is Oppo’s new premium mid-range lineup which replaces the current Oppo Reno 4 and Reno 4 Pro.

Ahead of its official announcement, Oppo Malaysia has dropped couple of photos to showcase the new Reno 5. The device will come in two colour options ― Galactic Silver and Starry Black.

According to Oppo, the Galactic Silver device uses their new Diamond Spectrum process which gives it a matte finish with a slight touch of glitter. As shown in the pictures above, the back panel appears to shift colours depending on the angle.

If you prefer a more stealthy look, there’s a Starry Black version that uses an acrylic panel. According to Oppo, it has a rainbow illuminating effect when you shine a light onto it.

At the time of writing, it isn’t clear if Malaysia will receive the same hardware specs as the Chinese version. With the Oppo Reno 4 series, the China market model offer 5G but for the global markets, we got the LTE version that runs on Snapdragon 720G processor.

The Oppo Reno 5 series is already launched in China with a total of 3 models. The Reno 5 Pro+ gets a Snapdragon 865 processor and the Reno 5 Pro is running on a MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ chip. Meanwhile, the standard Reno 5 gets a Snapdragon 765G processor.

In the camera department, both the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro feature a quad-camera setup consisting of a 64MP main camera, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and two 2MP cameras for depth and macro. The Pro+ gets a more comprehensive flagship camera setup with a 50MP main camera, a 13MP telephoto camera, 16MP ultra-wide-angle shooter and a 2MP macro camera. On top of that, the main and telephoto cameras also get optical image stabilisation.

All three phones offers an OLED display that pushes a high refresh rate of 90Hz. The Reno 5 gets a 6.43” screen while the larger duo gets a 6.55” display. In terms of battery, the Reno 5 has a 4,300mAh unit while Pro model gets a slightly larger 4,350mAh capacity. The top of the line model gets a 4,500mAh battery. All Reno 5 models also support 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging via USB-C.

SIRIM certification

The new devices are expected to launch in January 2021 as both devices have already passed Malaysia’s SIRIM certification. From the listing, the Reno 5 and Reno 5 Pro will support 5G bands including 700MHz, 3500MHz and 3700MHz. ― SoyaCincau