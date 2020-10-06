In 2025, 5G-compatible smartphones projected to represent 50pc of phones sold worldwide

Forecasts suggest that 5G smartphone sales will steadily grow in the coming years. — AFP pic

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 6 — While 5G smartphones will make up only 10 per cent of global sales in 2020, Strategy Analytics forecasts around a billion shipments for the same 5G devices in 2025.

Figures seem to evolve swiftly in the 5G sphere. While only 1 per cent of smartphones sold 2019 were 5G compatible, this market share should rise to 10 per cent by the end of 2020, mainly thanks to upcoming iPhone 12 sales, according to Strategy Analytics.

China should be one of the key markets, since it has been a pioneer in terms of 5G networks. However, only high-end devices will initially be 5G compatible. Samsung, Huawei and lower-end manufacturers will progressively roll out less expensive alternatives for the general public.

5G smartphone sales should start to increasingly pick up in China and Asia as a whole, before gradually trending in the US and Western Europe. — AFP-Relaxnews