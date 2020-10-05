Starhub, U Mobile complete 5G multi-party cross-border video call

Malaysia’s U Mobile have completed a multi-party roaming video conference call with Singapore’s StarHub over 5G standalone (5G SA) technology. — soyacincau pic

SINGAPORE, Oct 5 — Singapore’s StarHub and Malaysia’s U Mobile have completed a multi-party roaming video conference call over 5G standalone (5G SA) technology.

The companies achieved an industry milestone by organising a super-clear and lag-free 5G video conference among four roaming users — two with StarHub SIM cards in Malaysia and another two with U Mobile SIM cards in Singapore.

The video call was conducted via popular messaging applications on commercially available 5G-capable phones for StarHub users and 5G-capable test phones for U Mobile users.

“Our successful 5G SA trial with U Mobile is an exciting prelude to how 5G will enable closer connections, remote collaborations and productivity boost, as well as unified communications wherever they are,” StarHub chief technology officer Chong Siew Loong said in a joint statement here, today.

Meanwhile, U Mobile chief technology officer Woon Ooi Yuen said the 5G SA roaming will enhance cross-border connectivity needs between both countries, especially for business communities and those who regularly commute between both sides of the border.

“The key learnings from this trial will be extremely beneficial and it will be applied to accelerate the roll-out and take-up of 5G roaming services in Malaysia and Singapore once 5G becomes commercially available in both countries,” he said.

In Singapore, the tests were done on 3.5GHz spectrum granted by the Infocomm Media Development Authority.

In Malaysia, the tests were done using 100MHz C-band spectrum, via Apparatus Assignment by the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission. — Bernama