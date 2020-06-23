iOS 14: Which iPhone models are supported?

While Apple is known for better software longevity compared to its Android rivals, the Cupertino company will continue to support its older iPhone models way back from 2015. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, June 23 — Apple has just announced its latest iOS 14 at WWDC 2020. The latest version will come pre-installed on the upcoming iPhone 12 but it will also be released for older iPhone and iPod models.

While Apple is known for better software longevity compared to its Android rivals, the Cupertino company will continue to support its older iPhone models way back from 2015.

After the latest mobile operating system was previewed, Apple has released its list of compatible devices which turns out to be identical to the current iOS 13. As speculated earlier, if your phone runs on iOS 13, it will also support iOS 14. And yes, that also includes the iPhone 6s that was launched five years ago.

As listed above, the compatibility list includes the 7th gen iPod Touch released in 2019, 1st gen iPhone SE from 2016 and the iPhone 6s and iPhone 6s Plus from 2015.

The developer preview of the operating system is available for Apple Developer Programme members starting today and the public beta will be released for compatible iOS devices starting in July 2020.

The full release is scheduled for Fall which is expected to be around September this year.

For a quick rundown on what’s new, you can check out our post here. — SoyaCincau