Free game of the week: Big Fish’s Hidden Object Game collection

‘Vacation Adventures: Park Ranger,’ one of several Hidden Object Games in a Big Fish Games giveaway bundle. — Picture courtesy of Casual Arts/Big Fish Games

SAN FRANCISCO, June 6 — Seven free item-finding puzzle adventures are part of the latest Covid-19 care package from Big Fish Games, with slowly unfolding stories that cover crime and romance, fairytale fantasy and summer job getaways.

Finding a selection of tucked-away items sounds utterly straightforward, and that’s a big part of the genre’s appeal — as is the satisfaction of finally locating an elusive object cleverly tucked away by the game’s artists and designers: a reward for patience, persistence and a willingness to see things from a different perspective.

Big Fish’s June refresh of its PlayApartTogether scheme includes two entries to the Vacation Adventures series, Park Ranger and Cruise Director, League of Light story The Gatherer, Bridge to Another World chronicle Alice in Shadowland, Grim Tales fable Graywitch, the dramatic Dark Romance entry Curse of Bluebeard and Mystery Case Files detective thriller The Black Veil.



It’s accessible through bigfishgames.com/promotions/playaparttogether.

Visitors to the site can add the Mac and PC games to their cart and then activate them for free by using a coupon code, TOGETHER, at checkout. — AFP-Relaxnews