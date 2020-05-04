Five old-school video games to play online for free

'Sonic 2' was the follow up to 'Sonic the Hedgehog' released by Sega in 1991. ― Picture courtesy of SEGA® Europe Ltd via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, May 4 ― Retrogaming has never been easier. On ssega.com, Internet users can access a multitude of classic video games for free: among them, Sonic 2, Aladdin, the Mortal Kombat Trilogy, the extraordinary Street Fighter II and the unforgettable Super Mario World. Here is a selection of five video games from the 1990s, which offer plenty of thrills to pass the time in this period of social distancing.

Sonic 2

Released for the Mega Drive and the Sega Genesis in 1992, Sonic 2 will bring back fond memories for an entire generation. Unlike its predecessor, the new game offered a multiplayer mode (limited to two players at the time) and ushered in the character of Tails, Sonic's faithful sidekick. Once they had collected seven emeralds, players could also transform Sonic into Super Sonic, which made the hedgehog invincible for a few fleeting seconds.

Mortal Kombat Trilogy

Developed by Midway in 1996, the video game commonly known as MKT was the second update to Mortal Kombat 3, which was released in an arcade version a year earlier. Featuring new moves and an “Aggressor” bar, which made characters faster and stronger once it had been completely filled, it gave players all kinds of new ways to strike opponents with a fatal blow.

Aladdin

Released for the Mega Drive and Genesis in 1993, the game, which centered on a cult character from the Walt Disney universe, was subsequently published in versions for the Game Boy, NES and Playstation 4. Navigating through the different levels, Aladdin can defend himself with his scimitar and pelt his adversaries with apples, at one point he even takes control of a magic carpet.

Street Fighter II: Champion Edition

Developed by Capcom in 1992, the competitive fighting game was released for arcade systems, the Super Nintendo and Sega's Mega Drive and Genesis. It notably offered an opportunity to try out new functionalities for the characters Ryu and Ken, who could deploy their own distinctive attacks, the “Hadouken” and the “Shoryuken.”

Super Mario World

Released for the Super Nintendo in 1992, the legendary game proved to be a phenomenal success all over the world. In the scenario, Mario and Luigi have to come to the rescue of Princess Peach, who has disappeared in Dinosaur Land, while fighting off the evil Bowser. In the course of their adventure, they encounter Yoshi, a small dinosaur who has the ability to eat enemies.

― AFP-Relaxnews