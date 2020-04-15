Visit virtual Renaissance Italy through ‘Assassin’s Creed II’ giveaway

‘Assassin’s Creed II’ blends historical accuracy with conspiratorial adventure. — Afp-Relaxnews pic

PARIS, Apr 15 — Florence, Venice, and their surrounds become the venue for athletic parkour, stealthy subterfuge and fictional reckonings with historical figures in Assassin’s Creed II, which is free on PC until April 17.

French-headquartered video game giant Ubisoft is giving away the Windows PC version of its 2009 blockbuster action game until April 17.

After registration, the game can be obtained through the Ubisoft Store’s website or its desktop client, Uplay.

With the game’s environment, architecture and many of its characters based on real-world counterparts (such as Leonardo da Vinci), Assassin’s Creed II weaves in a tale about two secretive factions fighting for control of an ancient artefact.

Wielding the right selection of gadgets, equipment and weaponry is high on the agenda, especially with Da Vinci as an ally.

As well as leaping about streets, squares and towering structures of Florence and Venice, players can gallop through the rolling hills of Tuscany.

It’s a decent time sink too, taking between 30 to 40 hours to finish for completionists, thanks to a ton of hidden treasure chests and bird feathers to find.

Of course, in keeping with the franchise’s name, there’s a fair measure of slicing and stabbing as the story progresses, though it’s possible to use distractions and decoys to slink past most enemies.

The promotion runs until 3pm local time on Friday, April 17. — Afp-Relaxnews