Coronavirus April 15: Trending questions in the US on Google Search

US taxpayers are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their stimulus payments. — Afp-Relaaxnews pic

NEW YORK, Apr 15 — Over the past day, the highest-trending questions asked in the US regarding coronavirus news on Google Search were all about stimulus checks and when they will be sent out to taxpayers.

The following are the highest-trending questions asked in Google Search about Covid-19 over the last 24 hours in the US:

Where is my stimulus deposit?

As of right now, there is no way to know when someone’s stimulus deposit will arrive; however, by Friday, the IRS will have launched a tracking tool with which US taxpayers can use to check the status of their payment.

When will stimulus checks arrive?

The first wave of stimulus payments were deposited into taxpayers’ bank accounts over the weekend. The checks will continue to be sent out in waves, prioritizing those with the lowest incomes first over the next few weeks.

How do you get the stimulus check?

According to the IRS, the distribution of the stimulus checks is automatic for those who are eligible to receive one. People who filed their taxes in 2018 and 2019 and had their refunds directly deposited into a bank account will have these payments deposited directly into the same account. Those who didn’t file aren’t eligible for direct deposit, while those who opt out of direct deposit will have checks sent to them by postal mail

How to track stimulus check

The IRS recently announced that they will soon be launching a stimulus payment tracking tool called “Get My Payment” that is expected to be available by the end of this week.

Is the stimulus check a loan?

The stimulus checks are not loans; therefore, recipients of the payments will not have to pay anything back. — Afp-Relaaxnews