MCMC: Four telcos to offer free 1GB data daily starting April 1

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission has revealed that the telecommunications players have collectively offered a total of RM1 billion to help Malaysians cope with the impact of COVID-19. As announced this afternoon, the local telcos will be offering free 1GB of data daily to its users and investments will be made to increase coverage and network capacity.

Free data and free calls

Beginning April 1, 2020 until the Movement Control Order is lifted, the MCMC has announced that Celcom, Digi, Maxis and U Mobile will be offering its prepaid and postpaid customers free 1GB of high-speed data daily. This free data is to be utilised between 8am to 6pm.

In addition, the telcos are also offering free calls to the National Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC), the National Operations Management Centre and state health departments.

At the moment, only U Mobile has revealed details of its free 1GB data offer after the Prime Minister’s announcement. Their prepaid and post-paid customers are required to perform a one-time opt-in redemption in order to enjoy the free 1GB daily data. More details here.

Network improvements

In addition, the telcos are also committed to investing RM400 million until Q2 2020 to improve its coverage and capacity in order to maintain a reliable, robust and high-quality network. These investments will be made to improve coverage and network capabilities at critical sites such as hospitals, government agencies, enforcement agencies and media centres.

NFCP to continue

The MCMC has also highlighted that the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) will still continue to improve the nation’s digital connectivity, especially in rural areas. A total of RM3 billion has been allocated by the government through the MCMC as announced during the Economy Stimulus Package on February 27. A total of six NFCP projects will be implemented this year and it will be funded through the USP fund that’s managed by the MCMC. — soyacincau