TM expands 5G network at its Menara TM hq

The Telekom Malaysia logo is seen on the TM Tower in Bangsar November 22, 2018. TM is the first telco in the world to deploy 700 MHz and C-Band (3.5 GHz) on a Standalone (SA) dedicated 5G network simultaneously. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — Telekom Malaysia Bhd (TM) continues to expand its 5G network, bringing the advanced infrastructure to its headquarters, Menara TM in Kuala Lumpur.

In a statement today, group chief executive officer Datuk Noor Kamarul Anuar Nuruddin said this follows TM’s successful deployment of its 5G use cases in Langkawi and Subang Jaya recently under the 5G Demonstration Project (5GDP) undertaken by the Malaysia Communications and Multimedia Commission.

“This initiative is testament to our commitment to progressively deploy our converged 5G core network towards accelerating the delivery of 5G services nationwide for the benefit of the nation and all Malaysians.

“Our focus this year is to become 5G-ready in adapting to the coinciding rise in mobile connectivity, Internet of Things, cloud services and smart devices,” he said.

Noor Kamarul said before the spectrum becomes available in the later part of this year, TM is currently preparing through full-fledged 5G live trials via the 5GDP whilst continuously upgrading its core network.

“As the national telecommunications infrastructure provider of Malaysia’s Digital Nation aspirations, we have established the communications backbone of Malaysia with the widest connectivity and convergence network.

“We will also continue to lay the foundation for Industrial Revolution 4.0 and rolling out 5G nationwide — serving a more digital society and lifestyle, digital businesses and industry verticals, as well as digital Government, towards improving the quality of lives of the rakyat,” he added.

TM is the first telco in the world to deploy 700 MHz and C-Band (3.5 GHz) on a Standalone (SA) dedicated 5G network simultaneously and the first in the country to establish a 5G Command Centre in Langkawi.

The company has also successfully achieved 1.5Gbps for 5G speed tests conducted within its 5G use cases sites. — Bernama