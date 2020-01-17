Apple embraces Chinese New Year season with new video and Apple Music playlists

'The Daughter' is a touching short film appropriate for the Chinese New Year season. — Picture courtesy of Apple

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — Apple returns with more Chinese New Year-centric creative offerings including a short clip by Oscar-nominated director Theodore Melfi and Apple Music playlists created by the likes of Malaysians Datuk Michelle Yeoh and Gin Lee.

Melfi's The Daughter features celebrated China actress Zhou Xun as well as another Oscar nominee in cinematographer Lawrence Sher, in a film shot on the iPhone 11 Pro.

It showcases themes that would resonate at this time of the year: hope, love and reconciliation. You can watch the video here.

For inspiration to create your own holiday films, you can check out the behind the scenes video with the crew and actress to show how this touching story was brought to life by iPhone 11 Pro.

For Chinese New Year music, our very own Datuk Michelle Yeoh has a personalised Apple Music playlist you can listen to here.

Malaysian-born Hong Kong success Gin Lee also offers up her favourite tunes for the season here.

They're part of a special project where C-pop stars and celebrities of Chinese descent will be featured daily, starting today.

Look out for bargains on the Apple iTunes to rent or buy to keep you entertained during the holidays, also starting today.