You can now find zero-fee Touch ‘n Go reload points on Waze

To locate a zero-fee Touch ‘n Go outlet, just search for 'Touch n Go' in Waze. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 12 — Touch ‘n Go is making it easier for its users to locate Touch ‘n Go card reload points that don’t charge a 50 sen reload fee. When you’re hitting the road, you can now locate the nearest outlet through Waze.

To locate a zero-fee Touch ‘n Go outlet, just search for “Touch n Go” in Waze. The nearest location will be highlighted as an ad which you can tap to get further directions.

According to Touch ‘n Go, this new initiative brings greater convenience to Malaysian road users and it will allow them to plan their journeys and ensure that their Touch ‘n Go cards have sufficient balance. At the moment, they have added 500 zero-fee Touch ‘n Go reload points on Waze and they are planning to add more reload points as well as RFID Fitment centres and surcharge-free parking sites in the near future.

You can find the full list of no reload fee outlets here. In case you didn’t know, you can add your Touch ‘n Go card to the Touch ‘n Go eWallet to view your current balance. Do note that it isn’t updated in real-time but at least it provides an indication of your remaining balance.

For greater convenience, you can also activate PayDirect which allows you to deduct your toll charges from your eWallet whenever you use the physical card at supported highways. For a hassle-free experience, you can also enable auto-reload for the Touch ‘n Go eWallet. — SoyaCincau