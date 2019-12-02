Five high-tech stocking stuffers for the techie in your life

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 2 ― Instead of stuffing stockings with socks or candy this year, give the gift of technology.
With the winter gift-giving holidays right around the corner, here's a collection of compact gifts for all the tech enthusiasts you know.
Portable charger
Whether you offer friends or family members a phone case with an integrated battery or a separate battery pack, everyone with a smartphone will benefit from a back-up power source.
iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case: US$129 (RM538.80) from Apple.
Anker PowerCore 20100mAh: US$45.99 on Amazon.
Smart speaker
For those with a connected home, what could be a better gift than a mini smart speaker?
Google Home Mini: US$49 on the Google Store.
Amazon Echo Dot: US$49.99 on Amazon.
AirPods
In the world of wireless earbuds, AirPods are still reigning supreme. With the Pro version now on the market, there's an AirPod for everyone.
AirPods II: US$199.99 from Apple.
AirPods Pro: US$249.00 from Apple.
Streaming stick
Give the gift of entertainment to the movie buffs you know by giving them a way to stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on their TVs.
Amazon Fire Stick: US$39.99 on Amazon.
Chromecast: US$35 on the Google Store.
Smart plug
By just the tap of a button, users can control any device or appliance they want via their smartphone if it's attached to a smart plug.
WeMo Mini Smart Plug: US$34.99 on Amazon.
Samsung SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug: US$17.00 from Samsung. ― AFP-Relaxnews