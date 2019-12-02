Five high-tech stocking stuffers for the techie in your life

The iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case retails at US$129 from Apple. ― Picture courtesy of Apple via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec 2 ― Instead of stuffing stockings with socks or candy this year, give the gift of technology.

With the winter gift-giving holidays right around the corner, here's a collection of compact gifts for all the tech enthusiasts you know.

Portable charger

Whether you offer friends or family members a phone case with an integrated battery or a separate battery pack, everyone with a smartphone will benefit from a back-up power source.

iPhone 11 Pro Smart Battery Case: US$129 (RM538.80) from Apple.

Anker PowerCore 20100mAh: US$45.99 on Amazon.

The Amazon Echo Dot retails at US$49.99 on Amazon. ― Picture courtesy of Amazon via AFP

Smart speaker

For those with a connected home, what could be a better gift than a mini smart speaker?

Google Home Mini: US$49 on the Google Store.

Amazon Echo Dot: US$49.99 on Amazon.

AirPods

In the world of wireless earbuds, AirPods are still reigning supreme. With the Pro version now on the market, there's an AirPod for everyone.

AirPods II: US$199.99 from Apple.

AirPods Pro: US$249.00 from Apple.

Streaming stick

Give the gift of entertainment to the movie buffs you know by giving them a way to stream Netflix, Hulu, and Disney+ on their TVs.

Amazon Fire Stick: US$39.99 on Amazon.

Chromecast: US$35 on the Google Store.

The Samsung SmartThings Wifi Smart Plug retails at US$17.00 from Samsung. ― Picture courtesy of Samsung via AFP

Smart plug

By just the tap of a button, users can control any device or appliance they want via their smartphone if it's attached to a smart plug.

WeMo Mini Smart Plug: US$34.99 on Amazon.

Samsung SmartThings Wi-Fi Smart Plug: US$17.00 from Samsung. ― AFP-Relaxnews