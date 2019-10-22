Imgur distances itself from NSFW Reddit content

Imgur will not display NSFW Reddit content. — Picture courtesy of Imgur

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 22 — Without removing any content, Imgur has discontinued displaying inappropriate content from NSFW Reddit communities when searched.

In a blog post recently published by the photo-sharing platform Imgur, the image host announced that it will no longer support NSFW (Not Safe For Work) Reddit communities; according to the platform, these subsections have ”put Imgur’s user growth, mission, and business at risk.”

Though the searches for NSFW subreddits on Imgur will prompt a page that states “As of Oct 2019, Imgur will no longer display NSFW Imgur r/subsections associated with Reddit subreddits,” related content has not been deleted from the platform; instead, all images can be accessed through their direct URL; therefore, Reddit users will likely be unaffected by this change, especially since native image hosting was added to the site years ago.

Users are still allowed to upload NSFW content as long as it has been designated as “Hidden” so that it does not fall into public image libraries. Accessing these types of pages will require users to log in so that the platform can verify that they are 18 years or older. — AFP-Relaxnews