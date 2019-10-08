Tinder launches 'Swipe Night', an interactive, apocalyptic adventure match game

Tinder launches Swipe Night, an interactive game for Gen Z users. ― Picture courtesy of Tinder via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct 8 ― In September, Tinder revealed its plans to launch an apocalyptic, choose-your-own-adventure game where users' selections will dictate who they'll be matched with at the end of the journey. And this Sunday, the game officially launched.

To entertain their youngest swipers ― those from Gen-Z who make up half of the application's users ― with an experience that “speaks their language,” Tinder announced in September that a choose-your-own-adventure-style game will soon be hitting the app to connect user's with new matches.

Swipe Night is both a game and a show about the apocalypse where users are put into the story as a character making decisions in first person. With only three hours left until the world ends in the adventure, the user will be able to swipe left or right during key moments of the story to select what happens next, but they're only given seven seconds to decide. In addition to each decision dictating who someone will be matched with at the end of the game, each one will also be added to user profiles to be used as ice breakers later.

Every Sunday in October from 6pm to midnight, US Tinder members will be able to participate in a new Swipe Night adventure. The company also partnered with Snapchat to give Snapchatters a sneak peek of the experience by offering them various scenarios from the Swipe Night story in the form of a Lens. Both the Tinder and Snapchat sneak peek rolled out October 6. For users that didn't have a chance to play during the first night, the apocalypse will recommence this Sunday at 6pm. ― AFP-Relaxnews