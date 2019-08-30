Garmin launches Fenix 6 GPS smartwatch series (VIDEO)

Garmin launches its newest set of flagship GPS sport smartwatches: The Fenix 6 series. — Picture courtesy of Garmin

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 30 — Yesterday, Garmin launched the latest series of its premium Fenix GPS-equipped sport smartwatches upgraded with a bigger display option, more technology, and a longer lasting battery.

Garmin unveiled the newest iteration of their flagship GPS sport smartwatch segment: the Fenix 6. The series consists of three different models that bring fresh new tech to the lineup.

Introducing the new generation of premium GPS smartwatches. This is the face of adventure. This is the fēnix 6 Series.https://t.co/nIhoSWyh0c pic.twitter.com/t7Tux0yQIp — Garmin (@Garmin) August 29, 2019

While all models in the series carry over most of the technology from the previous generation, the Fenix 6 series welcomes two major updates: a new Power Manager that extends the watches’ battery life and a PacePro technology which “allows runners to compensate for elevation changes.”

The main difference between each watch in the series is simply the size: the S measures in at 42mm, the 6 at 47mm, and the 6X at 51mm — the last being the largest round display ever available on a Garmin watch.

Pro and Sappire Editions

All three sizes of the Fenix 6 series are eligible to have their glass lens upgraded to a scratch-resistant sapphire lens, which would add US$100 (RM421.80) to the total price. The Sapphire Edition is not available with Power Glass, a solar power-harnessing lens.

Pro Solar Edition

Only the largest variant of the GPS watch, the Fenix 6X, is available as a Pro Solar Edition. Thanks to the Power Glass lens, its battery life can be extended from 21 days up to 24 days via solar charging. The Fenix 6X Pro Solar Edition is the most expensive configuration of the lineup, starting at US$999.99.

Depending on the configuration, the price of models in the Fenix 6 series range from US$599.99 to over US$1,000. All are available now. — AFP-Relaxnews