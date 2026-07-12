BANDAR PERMAISURI, July 12 — A senior citizen died after the Perodua Kancil car he was driving crashed into a reversing lorry at Kilometre 69, Jalan Persekutuan Kuala Terengganu-Kota Bharu, near Bandar Permaisuri, this morning.

Setiu District Police Chief Supt Zahril Asri Mohd Zain said that in the incident, which occurred around 6.20am, the victim, Othman Abdullah, 62, whose address is at Kampung Guntong Luar here, passed away at the Setiu Hospital due to chest injuries.

“Initial investigations revealed that the accident occurred when an UDT lorry driven by a 32-year-old local man from Segamat, Johor, exited a junction into the main road before reversing to park the vehicle.

“While the lorry was reversing, it was hit by the car driven by the victim,” he said in a statement today.

He added that the lorry driver did not sustain any injuries, and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Zahril Asri urged members of the public who have information or witnessed the incident to come forward and assist in the investigation by contacting the Traffic Investigating Officer of the Setiu District Police Headquarters (IPD), Inspector Thaufiq at 011-26069043, or by visiting the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Division of the Setiu IPD. — Bernama