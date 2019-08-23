Maxis to offer two Samsung Galaxy Note 10 from RM199/month

If you sign up for the MaxisONE Plan 188 + 1 ShareLine, two Galaxy Note 10 256GB is going for RM199/month. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 23 ― The two Samsung Galaxy Note 10 offer details are now revealed. The twin bundle offer on Zerolution is applicable on MaxisONE Plan 158 and 188 with an additional MaxisONE Share Line.

If you sign up for the MaxisONE Plan 188 + 1 ShareLine, two Galaxy Note 10 256GB is going for RM199/month. For those that sign up with the MaxisONE Plan 158 + 1 ShareLine, the two devices can be yours at RM209/month.

You can learn more from Maxis’ Galaxy Note 10 page.

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ will be available in Malaysia starting tomorrow, 23 August 2019. If you plan to get two units, Samsung Malaysia has revealed that Maxis is offering a twin bundle for the Galaxy Note 10 from RM199/month on Zerolution.

At the time of writing, Maxis has yet to reveal this two device offer on their website but it could be similar to the previous Huawei P30 offer. It is likely that you will be required to sign up for an additional MaxisONE Share line subscription on top of the principal line subscription. According to Samsung, the Maxis Zerolution offer requires zero upfront payment and they are also offering free 3-month theft and damage protection.

At the moment, Maxis’ Zerolution plan is offering the Galaxy Note 10 256GB at RM129/month on its highest MaxisONE Plan 188 option. Assuming that the two Galaxy Note 10 promo is tied to the highest plan, this means that the second Note 10 unit would effectively cost you RM70/month on Zerolution. In total, you could be looking at paying RM435/month (excluding taxes) for both devices (RM199/month) and subscription (RM188/month + RM48/month) all-in.

If you’re interested in the larger Galaxy Note 10+, Maxis will be offering the single from RM139/month, which is similar to its pre-order pricing. To recap, the Galaxy Note 10 256GB is priced at RM3,699 while the Galaxy Note 10+ 256GB is priced at RM4,199. The highest-spec Galaxy Note 10+ with 512GB storage is going for RM4,799.

In case you missed it, Samsung is offering RM1,000 off for the 2nd unit if you purchase the Galaxy Note 10 at their roadshows. It’s happening at five locations and the RM1,000 off promo is limited to 500 customers nationwide. In addition, customers that purchase the Note 10 at the roadshow can enjoy additional freebies which include a Galaxy Fit, Galaxy Watch Active, 10,000mAh battery pack and a Protection Plus pack, which stocks last.

You can learn more about the roadshow offers here.