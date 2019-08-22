Facebook to roll out 'Clear History' feature after months of delays

Facebook has finally begun rolling out a Clear History tool over a year after it was first announced. — Image courtesy of Facebook via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 22 — Over a year since Mark Zuckerberg announced that Facebook will be getting a Clear History tool, the feature finally began rolling out yesterday — but only in three countries.

With Off Facebook Activity, you can see a summary of the info that websites and apps send to help show you relevant ads - you can also disconnect this info from your account. Learn more: https://t.co/xDUA9kieQP pic.twitter.com/aAIm1sci4D — Facebook Newsroom (@fbnewsroom) August 20, 2019

On Tuesday, Facebook announced that the company has begun rolling out a series of new features that will help users understand and manage their off-Facebook activity. The most anticipated update of the collection? The Clear History tool.

Back in mid-2018, in the midst of the Cambridge Analytica scandal, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg promised that the platform will be gaining a privacy tool in “upcoming months.”

Over a year later, the tool has begun rolling out, but only in Ireland, South Korea, and Spain for now. When a user opts to Clear History (which can be found in a new Off-Facebook Activity menu), information provided to Facebook by other smartphone applications will be erased.

If all goes according to the company's plan and no other delays take place, the rest of the world is expected to gain access to the Clear History tool. — AFP-Relaxnews