Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro with graphite cooling system officially announced

The Mi 9T Pro runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is a notch above the Snapdragon 730 unit that’s powering the non-pro version. — Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 21 — The flagship-class Mi 9T Pro is finally announced by Xiaomi for the European market. The device looks identical to the Mi 9T but it runs on a more powerful processor. This is essentially the global version of the Redmi K20 Pro.

Based on the specs revealed on their official German page, the Mi 9T Pro retains the same 6.39″ Full HD+ AMOLED display that comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The screen has no notch or punch-holes as it features a 20MP pop-up selfie camera.

Under the hood, it runs on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor which is a notch above the Snapdragon 730 unit that’s powering the non-pro version. It also comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and internal UFS 2.1 storage options of 64GB or 128GB which isn’t expandable.

To keep things cool, the device gets an added 8-layer graphite cooling system. According to Xiaomi, this helps to dissipate heat 650 per cent more effectively and it can reduce CPU core temperatures as much as 8° Celcius compared to traditional heat dissipation designs.

In the imaging department, The Mi 9T Pro gets a triple-camera setup which consists of a 48MP f/1.75 main camera that uses a Sony IMX 586 sensor, a 13MP f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle camera and an 8MP telephoto shooter that offers 2X optical zoom. The device can shoot 4K videos in 60 fps, which is an option that’s not available on the Mi 9T that’s limited to 4K in 30 fps. Also included is NFC and it also features dual-frequency (L1+L5) GPS.

Keeping the lights on is a 4,000mAh battery which is similar to the Mi 9T but the Pro model can support 27W fast charging via USB-C. According to Xiaomi, you can get 58% charge in just 30 minutes when charged with a 27W power brick. However, Xiaomi has indicated that an 18W charger is included by default. The device still comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and it supports Hi-Res audio.

In Germany, the Mi 9T Pro with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage is priced at EUR399 (about RM1,847), while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option is priced at EUR449 (about RM2,078). As a promo, the higher-spec device is going for only EUR399 (about RM1,847) and it’s limited to the first 3,000 customers on Amazon. Do note that European pricing is generally higher than Malaysia so do expect it to be cheaper once it goes on sale locally.

Looking at the price difference in Europe, it is estimated that the Mi 9T could possibly be priced for under RM1,600 for the base model and it’s lower than the current Mi 9. As a comparison, the Mi 9T is currently going for RM1,199 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and RM1,399 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T Pro has already passed SIRIM’s certification and it may go on sale in the next couple of weeks. — SoyaCincau