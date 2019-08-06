Huawei's first devices powered by HongMeng OS said to launch in 2019

Huawei to launch devices powered by HongMeng OS this year. — AFP pic

SHENZHEN, Aug 6 — Chinese media outlet Global Times reported that Huawei will launch the first commercial devices powered by its in-house operating system this year.

Since Huawei was put on the United States tech blacklist earlier this year, the Chinese company has been forced to look towards operating system alternatives to Google's Android OS.

At the time of the blacklisting, the company already had their own operating system in development in case of such a situation. In fact, in May of this year, the operating system officially got a name: HongMeng OS.

According to China-based media outlet Global Times, a smartphone powered by HongMeng OS could hit the market as early as Q4 of this year. This device will allegedly be “targeting low- and medium-end markets” and will be priced at about US$288.24 (RM1,198.99).

The very first devices to be powered by the Huawei operating system, however, will purportedly be Honor smart TVs, set to launch on August 10.

As part of the company's long-term plans for the OS, they intend to use HongMeng to power autonomous driving systems, remote medical services, and industrial control technology.

The first smartphone with HongMeng OS is expected to make its appearance with the Huawei Mate30 series when it launches in Q4 of this year. — AFP-Relaxnews