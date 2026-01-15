SAN JOSE (California), Jan 15 — Apple has insisted it will not utilise user data to train artificial intelligence (AI) with the launch of its new creative software, the company’s manager for app product marketing said yesterday, reported German Press Agency (dpa).

“In no scenario is it ever the case that content created in Apple Creator Studio can be used for training,” Brent Chiu-Watson said.

Apple uses models from ChatGPT developer OpenAI, for example, to generate AI images in its presentation software Keynote. According to Apple, user privacy remains protected.

The Creator Studio subscription bundles Apple’s software for video editing and image processing, as well as new AI features for office apps.

With the launch, the company is challenging market leader Adobe. Users cannot choose which AI models are used in the background for individual tasks.

Apple has chosen what it considers the best models for each task, Chiu-Watson said.

Apple adheres to the principle of complementing human creativity with AI, emphasised Bob Borchers, who is responsible for product marketing.

“We want to extend your capabilities, not to replace them,” he said. Apple is also convinced that elements created by users remain their property and that only they control where and when these are shared. — Bernama-dpa