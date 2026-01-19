PETALING JAYA, Jan 19 — Rapid On-Demand (ROD) will adopt a fixed fare of RM2 starting February 1, marking the end of its RM1 promotional phase and the transition to a permanent pricing model.

Head of Planning and Strategy at Prasarana Malaysia Bhd, Sharul Azwa Abd Rani, said the revised fare will apply to holders of My50, Rapid Kota, Rapid Kembara and Rapid Keluarga passes.

“The current fare will end together with the Proof of Concept (POC) period. Starting February 1, the fixed fare will take effect,” she said during a media briefing at Menara Prasarana here today.

Sharul Azwa added that Prasarana plans to gradually introduce 300 electric vans (EVs) into the ROD service between late 2027 and the end of 2028 to expand coverage and strengthen operations.

Of these, 130 EVs will be deployed in the Klang Valley and 170 in Penang, in line with plans to increase operational zones.

“In the Klang Valley, 22 new zones will be added, while 23 new zones will be introduced in Penang,” she said, noting that ROD currently covers 82 zones, with 71 in the Klang Valley and 11 in Penang.

She added that Prasarana is also focusing on improving ROD services for persons with disabilities, considering operational features and future planning. — Bernama