Huawei announces price cuts, P30 Pro 512GB slashed by RM500

The price of the Huawei P30 Pro 512GB will be slashed by RM500 in conjunction with Huawei Carnival 2019. ― Picture via SoyaCincau

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― In conjunction with Huawei Carnival 2019, that’s happening starting July 27, 2019, Huawei Malaysia has announced price cuts for six smartphones. This includes the flagship-class Mate 20 and P30 series.

Below are revised pricing which will take effect today:

Huawei Mate 20 Pro – RM2,999 RM2,599

Huawei Mate 20 – RM2,399 RM2,099

Huawei Mate 20 X – RM2,899 RM2,599

Huawei P30 Pro 512GB – RM4,399 RM3,899

Huawei Nova 4e – RM1,199 RM999

Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 – RM649 RM599

During the campaign, eligible Malaysians that purchase selected Huawei devices can stand a chance of winning amazing prizes worth up to RM1,000,000 in total. For this year’s lucky draw, they are giving away a Mercedes-Benz GLA200 Night Edition, 100 units of E-bike Orbit and 400 units of Electric Scooters.

Customers can participate in the lucky draw contest via the Huawei VIP website. Huawei is also having a “spin and redeem” activity at Huawei’s participating outlets where you can win gifts such as a professional tripod, Type-C HDMI converter, Starbucks card, Wooden speaker, Huawei Body Fat Scale and a day pass to Aquarium KLCC. The lucky draw contest winners will be announced on August 30, 2019.

You can learn more from the Huawei Carnival 2019 page. ― SoyaCincau