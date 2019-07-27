Huawei announces price cuts, P30 Pro 512GB slashed by RM500

KUALA LUMPUR, July 27 ― In conjunction with Huawei Carnival 2019, that’s happening starting July 27, 2019, Huawei Malaysia has announced price cuts for six smartphones. This includes the flagship-class Mate 20 and P30 series.
Below are revised pricing which will take effect today:
Huawei Mate 20 Pro –
RM2,999 RM2,599
Huawei Mate 20 –
RM2,399 RM2,099
Huawei Mate 20 X –
RM2,899 RM2,599
Huawei P30 Pro 512GB –
RM4,399 RM3,899
Huawei Nova 4e –
RM1,199 RM999
Huawei Y7 Pro 2019 –
RM649 RM599
During the campaign, eligible Malaysians that purchase selected Huawei devices can stand a chance of winning amazing prizes worth up to RM1,000,000 in total. For this year’s lucky draw, they are giving away a Mercedes-Benz GLA200 Night Edition, 100 units of E-bike Orbit and 400 units of Electric Scooters.
Customers can participate in the lucky draw contest via the Huawei VIP website. Huawei is also having a “spin and redeem” activity at Huawei’s participating outlets where you can win gifts such as a professional tripod, Type-C HDMI converter, Starbucks card, Wooden speaker, Huawei Body Fat Scale and a day pass to Aquarium KLCC. The lucky draw contest winners will be announced on August 30, 2019.
You can learn more from the Huawei Carnival 2019 page. ― SoyaCincau