TurboGrafx-16, PC Engine Mini joins retro console crowd (VIDEO)

A debut trailer shows the PC Engine Core Grafx Mini, PC Engine Mini, and TurboGrafx-16 Mini side by side. ― AFP pic

TOKYO, June 13 ― Konami used to make games for it; now the Japanese company is making miniature versions of the PC Engine and TurboGrafx-16 consoles.

Known as the PC Engine in Japan and the TurboGrafx-16 in North America, distribution issues and the dominance of Sega and Nintendo meant NEC's late '80s home console could not find the international audience it might have otherwise deserved.

Still, it was home to a selection of impressive arcade conversions and original releases, including foundational shoot'em up R-Type, a censored yet nevertheless controversial edition of slasher movie homage Splatterhouse, and the first and best version of vampire-hunting escapade Castlevania: Rondo of Blood.

It also hosted the first three games in the Bonk or BC Kid caveboy platformers debuted on PC Engine, its Japanese title a play on the console's name, plus a remastered collection of cult role-playing adventure Ys I & II, and an accomplished 1990 reboot of the Bomberman franchise.

Thirty years on from the birth of the PC Engine and Konami, which had provided Rondo of Blood as well as classic shoot'em up Gradius for the machine, is now in charge of producing an all-in-one retro remake.

Its initial product reveal confirms the existence of three different editions according to international region: the TurboGrafx-16 Mini in North America, the PC Engine Core Grafx in Europe (where, in France, the forerunner to modern games giant Ubisoft had managed to secure Japanese imports), and the PC Engine Mini in Japan.

At reveal, just six games are being announced for the console, which awaits a price, projected launch date, and details surrounding multiplayer options ― the original consoles only shipped with one controller port.

Its initial batch of games consist of R-Type and Ys I & II as well as Alien Crush, Dungeon Explorer, New Adventure Island and Ninja Spirit.

As Konami now owns PC Engine co-creator company Hudson Soft, it's highly likely that the Bomberman and Bonk series will be represented in the mini console's line-up when it does eventually release. ― AFP-Relaxnews